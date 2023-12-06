Marginal increase in USD exchange rates in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of the US dollar (USD) slightly increased against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) on Wednesday in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), as the stock market closed.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, USD prices saw a slight rise at the close of the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, reaching 157,100 IQD per $100, compared to 157,000 IQD recorded earlier in the day.

Our correspondent pointed out that selling prices in local exchange stores in Baghdad remained stable, with the selling price reaching 158,000 IQD per $100, while the buying price stood at 156,000 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the dollar witnessed a slight increase, with the selling price at 156,950 IQD for $100 and the buying price at 156,750 IQD for $100.