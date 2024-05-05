President Barzani lands in Tehran for an official visit

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, has arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, for an official visit, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.

Barzani is scheduled to meet with Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Ebrahim Raisi, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf during his stay in Tehran.

This marks Barzani's fifth visit to Iran in 11 years.

According to an official from Barzani's office, the visit is of "significant importance", coming after "extensive talks" with political leaders in Baghdad, which the Kurdistan Region President described as "ushering in a new phase in the relations" between Baghdad and Erbil.

Barzani's visit also follows the historic visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Baghdad and Erbil last month.