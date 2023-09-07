U.S. and U.K. target the Russia-based Trickbot Cybercrime Group

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the United States, in coordination with the United Kingdom, took action against the Trickbot group.

According to the Department, this Russia-based cybercrime network has targeted the U.S. Government and U.S. companies, including hospitals.

“The Department of the Treasury sanctioned 11 key actors in the network’s operation. Concurrently, the U.S. Department of Justice unsealed indictments against nine individuals in connection with the Trickbot malware and other ransomware schemes, including seven of the individuals designated today.” A statement said.

“Today’s action follows our February 2023 joint U.S.-UK cyber designations of other members of the Trickbot group and represents our continued commitment to targeting and combating ransomware actors.”

The statement pledged that the United States will continue to use “all available tools to target Russia-based cybercrime and counter the threat posed by ransomware in coordination with national and international partners.”

Notably, Washington has imposed a wide range of sanctions on Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. These sanctions target the Russian government, financial institutions, the military, and the economy.

Some of the key sanctions include blocking Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system, freezing of Russian central bank assets, ban on importing Russian oil and gas, export controls on technology that the Russian military could use, and visa restrictions on Russian officials and oligarchs.