UK plans to deploy hypersonic cruise missile by 2030

Shafaq News/ The United Kingdom is reportedly gearing up to deploy a UK-made hypersonic cruise missile by 2030, aiming to keep pace with global leaders in military technology such as China, Russia, and the United States.

According to reports from The Telegraph, military leaders are pushing for developing a hypersonic weapon capable of flying at speeds exceeding Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound.

This initiative is part of an effort to advance the UK's military capabilities and ensure strategic readiness in an evolving global security landscape. The Telegraph said.

Hypersonic weapons are designed to surpass the speeds of standard cruise missiles, offering the potential to evade enemy air defense systems due to their rapid velocity and mid-flight manoeuvrability.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) aims to have the missile designed, built, and operational within the UK by the end of the decade.

While specifics on the launch platform for the hypersonic missile remain undecided, whether from land, a fighter jet, or a warship, the project signals a significant step forward in the UK's defense technology ambitions.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently committed to allocating 2.5% of gross domestic product to defense spending by 2030, underlining the government's focus on bolstering national security and defense capabilities.

While the MoD refrained from providing detailed comments on the hypersonic missile development, citing national security considerations, a spokesperson affirmed the UK's pursuit of advanced hypersonic technologies to enhance sovereign capabilities against current and future threats.

The race for hypersonic weapons is intensifying globally, with the US, China, and Russia all investing in their development.

Russia has claimed to have deployed hypersonic weapons in conflict zones, such as Ukraine.