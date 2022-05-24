KRG Representation denied news about the forcible return of Kurds from the UK

Shafaq News/ The KRG Representation in the United Kingdom denied news about an agreement between Erbil and London on the forcible return of Kurds to Kurdistan.

In a statement, the Representation said, "in his official visit, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with the British Minister of the Interior but did not address the issue of forcible return… the Kurdish government has not concluded an agreement with the UK for forced return."

The statement added, "the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom are coordinating and cooperating in the fight against organized crime."

"The bilateral relations between the UK and Kurdistan are deep and friendly, and were built based on partnership and mutual interests."