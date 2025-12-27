Shafaq News – Baghdad

Success in Iraq hinges less on diplomacy and more on exposing who profits from power, according to a recent analysis by Middle East Monitor.

The report framed Iraq’s political system as one shaped by money, deception, and survival instincts forged over decades of conflict, arguing that entrenched political actors fear financial scrutiny far more than political pressure.

“These are not patriots,” the report stated, portraying Iraq’s politicians instead as courtiers of greed who worship power rather than ideology, wealth rather than belief.

It further depicted them as “militia leaders in government attire,” accusing them of orchestrating kidnappings and suppressing journalists, and alleging that they have looted Iraq since 2003.

The analysis contended that tracing offshore accounts, shell companies, and overseas property would strike at the core of this system, urging the new US Special Envoy to Iraq, Mark Savaya, to shift his focus from traditional diplomacy toward dismantling their financial networks.

