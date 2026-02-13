President Barzani at MSC2026: Germany extends mission, boosts Peshmerga support

Shafaq News- Munich

President Nechirvan Barzani welcomed Germany’s decision to extend the deployment of its forces in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, thanking Berlin for continued training and advisory support to Peshmerga forces during talks Friday with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی و وەزیری بەرگریی ئەڵمانیا هاریکاریی هاوبه‌ش تاوتوێ دەکەنhttps://t.co/LiwueVVgm1 pic.twitter.com/QGBNg9AaMF — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) February 13, 2026

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, where the two officials reviewed military and security cooperation between Germany, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

Pistorius reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region as a partner, emphasizing continued cooperation in counterterrorism and regional stability efforts. The two sides also discussed developments in Syria and broader regional shifts shaping the security landscape.

Barzani arrived in Germany on Thursday following an official invitation to participate in the conference. He is expected to hold additional meetings with leaders and senior officials from participating countries to discuss political and security developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as broader regional issues.

The Munich Security Conference, held annually, brings together heads of state, government leaders, and senior policymakers to address global security and stability challenges.