Kurdistan, Germany pledge stronger partnership

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed on Monday the Region’s commitment to expanding its partnership with Germany across political, economic, and cultural fields.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani met with Germany’s Ambassador to Iraq, Christiane Hohmann, in Erbil as she concluded her diplomatic mission. During the meeting, Barzani praised Germany’s role in supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, underscoring the Region’s willingness to deepen cooperation with Berlin in “all sectors of mutual interest.”

Barzani also expressed gratitude to Ambassador Hohmann for her efforts in strengthening ties between Germany, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, wishing her success in her future assignments.

Hohmann, for her part, voiced appreciation for the support she received from Kurdish authorities during her tenure and stressed that Germany places high importance on its relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, aiming to broaden collaboration further.

The discussions also covered relations between Erbil and Baghdad, domestic political developments, and the broader situation in Syria and the region.