US aircrafts loom near Iranian airspace

Shafaq News– Middle East

US aircrafts were spotted near Iranian airspace, Israeli media reported on Monday, describing the move as a signal of a potential military strike on Tehran.

According to Channel 14, Israel noted a rise in the number of US planes operating close to Iran, including KC-135R refueling tankers and B-52 bombers, which had departed from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

The flights coincide with nationwide economic protests that have spread across Iran since December 28, 2025 following the collapse of the Iranian rial to a record low of about 1.45 million per US dollar. The currency collapse triggered sharp increases in food prices and inflation, fueling public anger.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed he is in contact with Iranian opposition figures, warning that Washington could take military action if Iranian authorities used lethal force against demonstrators.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, immediately classified a segment of the protesters as “rioters” serving Trump, cautioning that Iran would not tolerate individuals advancing foreign interests.

While Iranian authorities have not released official casualty or arrest figures, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that as of January 12, at least 544 people had been killed, and 10,681 were arrested. HRANA also documented protests at 585 locations across all 31 provinces.

