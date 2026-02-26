Iran's Araghchi hails ‘most serious’ Geneva talks as Trump weighs next move

Shafaq News- Geneva

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday’s nuclear talks in Geneva were “among the most serious” ever held with the United States, announcing further technical negotiations on Monday in Vienna.

Araghchi told reporters after the session that “good progress” had been made on both the nuclear file and sanctions relief, with agreement on several points while differences remain. “Tehran clearly outlined its demands, particularly the lifting of US and UN Security Council sanctions,” he continued, adding that both sides would now consult their respective governments.

Earlier, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi confirmed the third round of indirect talks had concluded with “significant progress,” adding that consultations in Washington and Tehran would precede next week’s Vienna meeting.

A senior US official told Axios the talks were “positive,” though without elaborating. However, the outlet reported that President Donald Trump could “order military action” if envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner conclude no breakthrough was achieved.

According to Axios, the US delegation was initially “disappointed” by Iran’s positions during the morning session. The discussions, held in both indirect and limited direct formats, included participation by Al-Busaidi and IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.

Iran presented its draft proposal during the morning talks. An Iranian official told Al Jazeera that Tehran rejects permanently ending uranium enrichment, dismantling nuclear facilities, or exporting enriched stockpiles. Instead, the proposal envisions reducing enrichment levels and stockpiles under IAEA supervision.

Washington entered the talks demanding that any future agreement remain indefinite and that Iran relinquish its stockpile of roughly 10,000 kilograms of enriched uranium.

Senior Iranian adviser Ali Shamkhani wrote on X during the talks that if Washington’s core demand is a formal declaration that Iran does not seek a nuclear weapon, it aligns with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s religious decree and Iran’s defensive doctrine. He added that Araghchi has “sufficient authority” to finalize a deal.

The Geneva meeting marked the third round of talks in recent weeks and is widely viewed within the Trump administration as a decisive test of diplomacy before any potential escalation.

