Iraq expresses concern over Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes, urges restraint

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq is deeply concerned over serious clashes along the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry stated on Friday, calling on both sides to exercise restraint and prioritize dialogue and diplomacy.

In a statement, the Ministry expressed “profound regret” over the incidents, underscoring the importance of restraint and prioritizing dialogue and diplomatic means to address differences, “in a manner that contributes to enhancing regional security and stability.”

It urged both countries to resort to established diplomatic channels, work towards de-escalation, and prevent further deterioration, “based on the principles of good neighborliness and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The statement reaffirmed Iraq’s firm position in support of resolving disputes through peaceful means, in accordance with the rules of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Relations between the two countries have sharply deteriorated in recent months. Border crossings have remained closed since October 2025, when clashes left more than 70 people dead on both sides. Mediation efforts by Qatar and Turkiye, along with several rounds of negotiations following a temporary ceasefire, have failed to produce a lasting settlement, as Islamabad continues to accuse Kabul of harboring armed factions behind cross-border violence, a claim Afghan authorities deny.