A US-Iran deal is "within our reach", Says Oman's FM

Shafaq News- Washington

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, on Friday revealed that Iran agreed during recent negotiations with the USA to give up its stockpile of enriched uranium, expressing optimism that “peace is within reach.”

In an interview with CBS, Al-Busaidi said talks included an understanding that Iran would not possess a nuclear bomb, adding that if an agreement is reached, Iran will not be able to accumulate nuclear materials that would enable it to obtain a bomb.

“There is no accumulation, so there would be zero accumulation, zero stockpiling, and full verification. That is also an equally important achievement, I think,” Al-Busaidi noted, stating that Tehran is open to discussing other issues, but stressed that the nuclear file must first be resolved.

“Everything, but that has to take its proper context, proper course, proper framework. Now, the priority number one is to get this nuclear issue resolved in a proper deal that is clear, that- that exactly specifies obligations of each side,” he affirmed.

Regrading inspections, the Omani Mediator stated, “I am quite confident, from my point of view, that even United States inspectors will have access at some point in the process. If we have a deal that is respected and fair and endurable, I see no reason why there is no access to be given, even to the United States itself.”

The Omani minister also voiced hope that Israel would not launch a war against Iran, saying, “we saw what happened last year. We don't want the repetition of that.”

Oman has played a central mediating role in US-Iran contacts, including in April 2025, following a message from US President Donald Trump to Iran’s Supreme Leader. Muscat also hosted the first round of the current talks.

A third round of negotiations this year, mediated by Oman, concluded on Thursday without an agreement. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said nuclear talks in Geneva were “among the most serious” ever held with the United States, announcing further technical negotiations on Monday in Vienna.