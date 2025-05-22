Iran warned US amid leaks of Israeli threats

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the United States would be held legally accountable if Israel launched a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Threats from the rogue Israeli regime are nothing new. But the recent leak citing US officials as divulging Israeli plans for an unlawful attack on Iran and its nuclear facilities is alarming and warrants immediate and serious condemnation from the UN Security Council and the… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 22, 2025

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Araghchi cautioned against any “adventurism” by Israel, vowing a strong response to any threat or unlawful act by what he described as the “Zionist regime.”

He added that Iran would consider Washington “complicit” in any such attack and may take “special measures” to safeguard its nuclear sites and materials if threats continue. These steps, he said, would be reported to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at a later stage.

Iran and the United States are set to hold a fifth round of nuclear talks in Rome on Friday.

In a separate statement, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that Israel would face a “devastating and decisive response” if it initiated a military strike.

“They try to intimidate us with talk of war, but their calculations are wrong,” IRGC spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naeeni said, according to state media.

The warnings follow reports by two Israeli sources cited by Axios, indicating that Israel is preparing for a potential rapid strike on Iranian nuclear facilities should talks between the US and Iran collapse.

Diplomats say the failure of US-Iran nuclear talks—or even a new agreement that doesn't met Israel’s concerns—could push Israel to act militarily against its regional rival.

Earlier, Supreme Leader Khamenei dismissed US demands to halt uranium enrichment as “excessive and offensive,” casting doubt on the prospects of reaching a new nuclear deal.