Iran’s Army Chief: Israel cant withstand confrontation

Shafaq News/ Iran’s military commander in chief Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said that Israel is incapable of bearing the consequences of a confrontation with the Islamic Republic.

Mousavi warned that “reckless actions by Israeli leadership remain a possibility,” but told the semi-official Tasnim News Agency that Tehran’s military strength could thrust Israel and its allies into “serious crises.”

“They cannot endure the kind of challenges we are prepared to confront them with,” Mousavi added.

The remarks come amid growing tensions, fueled by reports of Israeli preparations for a swift strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities should US-Iran nuclear negotiations collapse.

Earlier, Iran’s military warned that any threat or act of aggression would be met with a decisive response. “We will not allow the enemy’s illusions to materialize,” the army stressed in a statement, emphasizing the full preparedness of Iran’s armed forces to defend the nation’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national security.