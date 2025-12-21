Iraq ranks third among US Crude Oil suppliers in latest EIA data

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Washington

Iraq ranked third among the largest crude oil exporters to the United States last week, according to data released on Sunday by the US Energy Information Administration.

The administration said that average US crude oil imports from nine major supplier countries reached 5.675 million barrels per day (bpd) during the past week, down by 132,000 bpd compared with the previous week, when imports averaged 5.807 million bpd.

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the US averaged 306,000 bpd, an increase of 231,000 bpd from the previous week, when shipments stood at 75,000 bpd, placing Iraq as the third-largest crude oil supplier to the American market during the reporting period.

According to the data, Canada remained the top source of US crude oil imports, supplying an average of 4.164 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia at 321,000 bpd. Mexico ranked next with an average of 243,000 bpd, while Colombia supplied around 232,000 bpd.

US crude oil imports also included 193,000 bpd from Venezuela, 184,000 bpd from Brazil, 32,000 bpd from Ecuador, and about 2,000 bpd from Nigeria. No crude oil imports were recorded from Libya during the past week.

The United States imports most of its crude oil and petroleum products from these ten major suppliers. US daily oil consumption stands at around 20 million barrels, making it the world’s largest oil consumer.