EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US decline in February

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s oil exports to the United States totaled 4.9 million barrels in February, marking a decline from 6.231 million barrels in January, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The agency detailed weekly export volumes, reporting that Iraq shipped an average of 257,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first week of February, 228,000 bpd in the second week, 46,000 bpd in the third week, and 170,000 bpd in the fourth week.

Iraq ranked sixth among the top crude suppliers to the US last month, trailing Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Venezuela.

Regionally, Iraq was the second-largest Arab oil exporter to the US, following Saudi Arabia, which shipped 7.056 million barrels. Libya ranked third among Arab suppliers.