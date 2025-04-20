EIA: Decline in Iraqi oil exports to the US

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States decreased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA.)

The EIA reported on Sunday that the average US crude oil imports from ten key countries reached 5.086 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, a decrease of 242.000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 5.328 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 136.000 bpd last week, which represented 31.000 bpd less than the previous week’s average of 167.000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 3.525 million bpd, followed by Columbia with 341.000 bpd, Mexico came next with 278.000 bpd, and Brazil with 233.000 bpd

According to the EIA data, the US imported 207.000 bpd from Nigeria, 136.000 bpd from Venezuela, 105.000 bpd from Ecuador, 69.000 bpd from Saudi Arabia, and 56.000 bpd from Libya.