EIA: Iraq ranks fifth in US crude oil imports

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked as the fifth-largest crude oil exporter to the United States last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA reported on Sunday that the average US crude oil imports from ten key countries reached 5.093 million barrels per day (bpd), an increase of 262,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 4.831 million bpd.

Iraq’s oil exports to the US totalled 141,000 bpd last week, a decrease from the previous week’s 170,000 bpd.

Canada continued to lead US oil imports, averaging 3.386 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 369,000 bpd, Nigeria with 276,000 bpd, and Saudi Arabia with 152,000 bpd.

The US also imported 117,000 bpd from Colombia, 115,000 bpd from Venezuela, 99,000 bpd from Brazil, 82,000 bpd from Ecuador and 56,000 bpd from Libya.