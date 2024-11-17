Iraqi oil exports to the US dropped for the second week, EIA

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States declined for the second consecutive week, according to data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA reported on Sunday that the average US crude oil imports from nine key countries reached 5.703 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, 104,000 bpd more than the previous week’s average of 5.599 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 121,000 bpd last week, 62,000 bpd less than the previous week’s average of 183,000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 3.953 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 384,000 bpd, Venezuela came next with 359,000 bpd, and Brazil with 280,000 bpd.

According to the EIA data, the US imported 247,000 bpd from Ecuador, 142,000 bpd from Columbia, 140,000 bpd from Saudi Arabia, and 77,000 bpd from Nigeria.