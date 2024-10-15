Iraq exports more than 5 million barrels to the US in September

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Tuesday that Iraqi oil exports to the US exceeded 5 million barrels in September.

“In September, Iraq exported 5.970 million barrels of crude oil to the US, an increase from August's 5.741 million barrels.”

EIA continued, “Iraqi oil exports to the US averaged 222,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first week of September, 155,000 bpd in the second, 265,000 bpd in the third, and 152,000 bpd in the fourth.”

Iraq ranked fifth in oil exports to the US in September, following Canada in first place as the largest oil exporter, then Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.