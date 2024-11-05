Iraq’s oil exports to US surpass 6 million barrels in October: EIA

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States reached more than six million barrels in October, marking an increase from the previous month, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Tuesday.

The EIA report indicated that Iraq exported 6.161 million barrels of crude oil to the US in October, up from 5.97 million barrels in September.

The data provided weekly breakdowns, showing that Iraq’s average exports to the US fluctuated throughout the month. In the first week of October, Iraq exported an average of 241,000 barrels per day (bpd) to the US, while the average dropped to 70,000 bpd in the second week. The third week saw an increase to 237,000 bpd, followed by a slight decrease to an average of 216,000 bpd in the fourth week.

The EIA noted that Iraq ranked fifth among oil exporters to the United States in October, trailing behind Canada, Mexico, Colombia, and Venezuela.