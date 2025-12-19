Iraqi Police arrest suspect in Kirkuk colonel killing

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Iraqi security forces arrested the suspected perpetrator of the assassination of a police colonel in Kirkuk province on Friday, according to an informed security source.

The source told Shafaq News that security forces detained the suspect on the ring road around Kirkuk after he allegedly killed the driver who had been with him in the vehicle used in the attack, in an attempt to flee alone.

Earlier, police found the vehicle used in the assassination on the road leading to the Taza district, south of Kirkuk. The driver was discovered dead inside the car. Preliminary information indicates the vehicle had been stolen, the source said.

Colonel Zaid Adel Sabeeh was shot on Friday afternoon near a church in the Arafa area, close to his home, according to a medical source. He was transferred to the hospital with critical injuries but later died.

Sabeeh, who belonged to Iraq’s Christian community, had previously held several security positions, including serving as director of the Arafa police station.

Investigations into the attack remain ongoing.