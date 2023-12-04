CJTF-OIR: U.S. forces clash with armed factions in Iraq; kill Five militants

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the U.S. Central Command confirmed that its forces clashed with Iraqi armed factions in Kirkuk, northern Iraq.

CJTF-OIR said in a statement, "On December 3, near Kirkuk, Iraq, forces assigned to Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) engaged five militants preparing to launch a one-way attack drone. "

The U.S. forces considered the operation self-defense, emphasizing that the Iraqi Security Forces were notified of the strike and responded to the location, where they confirmed the death of the militants and the destruction of the drone.

CJTF-OIR emphasized that the United States will continue to defend U.S. and coalition personnel from attacks.

On December 2, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani conveyed to U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken the country's rejection of any attack on its territory.

PM Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's commitment to safeguarding the Global Coalition's advisors present in the country.

According to U.S. official data, the attacks against the American and Global Coalition forces have reached 76 since October 17.

The near-daily assaults commenced after Hamas' attack on October 7. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group comprising multiple armed factions with close ties to Tehran, has claimed responsibility for the majority of the attacks on U.S. forces.

In response, the United States has conducted strikes in eastern Syria and Iraq, targeting weapons depots and storage facilities linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and its groups.

It is noteworthy that currently, the U.S. maintains 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq.