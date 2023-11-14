U.S. Forces endure 55 attacks in Iraq and Syria, Pentagon confirms

Shafaq News/ American military personnel stationed in Iraq and Syria have faced 55 attacks over the past month, resulting in minor injuries to dozens of U.S. troops, according to an announcement by the Pentagon on Tuesday.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh stated that these attacks, occurring since October 17, comprise 27 incidents targeting U.S. forces in Iraq and 28 in Syria. A total of 59 American soldiers have reportedly sustained minor injuries and traumatic brain injuries in the assaults.

Attributing the surge in attacks to Tehran-backed forces, Washington has conducted strikes on sites in Syria linked to Iran on three separate occasions.

The Pentagon also emphasized its intent to respond to the recent shooting down of an American drone off the coast of Yemen by Houthi forces at an appropriate time and place.

Approximately 2,500 American troops remain stationed in Iraq, with an additional 900 deployed in Syria.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed most attacks on U.S. forces.