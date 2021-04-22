Report

U.S. conducts its fourth patrol in NES this week

Date: 2021-04-22T11:15:41+0000
U.S. conducts its fourth patrol in NES this week

Shafaq News/ The U.S. forces conducted today, Thursday, a patrol in the Southern Countryside of Derik in the far northeast of Syria.

A local source from "Tabki" village told Shafaq News Agency, "a U.S. Patrol arrived in the village today. We have an oil plant here."

The source added, "the patrol toured the predominantly Kurdish southern villages of Derik near the oil fields and headed back to its base in Rmelan."

The patrol consisted of four armored vehicles accompanied by two helicopters, according to the source.

The source elaborated, "this is the fourth U.S. patrol this week."

