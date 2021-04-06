US forces conduct a military patrol northeast of Syria

Shafaq News / US military forces conducted a patrol in the southern countryside of Derik, in the far northeast of Syria. The patrol consisted of three armored vehicles, and headed to the eastern countryside of Derik. A local source in Rubaria village told Shafaq News agency that American forces are conducting daily patrols in the village's agricultural airfield, spend the night there and leave in the morning. Yesterday, the American forces conducted two separate patrols in the southern countryside of Derik where the oil wells are located, and in the northeast, on the borders with Turkey.

