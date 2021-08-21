SDC launches a conference to discuss the Syrian crisis in Derik

Shafaq News/The Syrian Democratic Council launched today a conference entitled "The Intellectual and the Prospects for a Political Solution in Syria", in Derik city in Syria.

The conference was attended by representatives of political parties in north and east Syria, organizations, in addition to Kurdish, Arab, and Syriac intellectuals.

Hussain Azzam, a member of the Syrian Democratic Council, told Shafaq News agency, "The conference will discuss the current political situation in Syria, and the role of intellectuals in resolving the Syrian crisis."

"The Syrian crisis is still far from a political solution, and our intellectuals should highlight their role in this dilemma," he added.

Azzam appealed to all intellectuals from all communities of the region to express a unified opinion in order to find solutions for the current crisis, noting that SDC is a peaceful project that includes sects, political parties, and different communities."

For his part, Melfan Rasoul, a Kurdish intellectual, called on the Syrian Democratic Council to, "put an end to the migration taking place in the region, by meeting the demands and needs of citizens."