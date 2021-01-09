Report

ISIS expanded its control over the Syrian Badia

Date: 2021-01-09T09:05:00+0000
ISIS expanded its control over the Syrian Badia

Shafaq News/ Syrian security sources said that ISIS expanded its control over the Syrian Badia in the countryside of Hama Governorate.

The sources told Shafaq News Agency that violent clashes between ISIS and Backed-Russian Syrian forces resulted in ISIS operatives took control of Shakoziya and al-Rahjan areas in the Syrian Badia.

For its part, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the clashes caused 19 dead of the Syrian forces and their loyalists added to 12 ISIS members.

The Observatory reported that the Syrian forces began days ago a campaign in Badia backed by the Russian warplanes after several attacks launched by ISIS in the area.

