Nine killed, 15 injured in an ISIS attack on Syrian Government forces

Shafaq News/ Nine died and 15 others sustained varying injuries in an ISIS attack on a force from the Government Syrian Army and military groups aligned to it in the east of the country, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Monday.

SOHR reported that an ISIS group ambushed a convoy of the Syrian Government forces in an area between the eastern desert (Badiya) of Homs and the eastern desert of Deir eZzor near the T1 and T2 oil pumps.

The attack, according to SOHR, resulted in killing nine soldiers from the regime forces, fifth Corps, and supporting militias, and injuring 15 others.