U.S. Forces Conduct Raid in Northeast Syria against ISIS

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a helicopter raid in northeast Syria, near the village of Qamishli, targeting Rakkan Wahid al-Shammri, an ISIS official known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters to support ISIS operations.

According to CENTCOM, during the operation, the targeted individual was killed and one of his associates was wounded. Additionally, two associates were detained by U.S. forces.

No U.S. forces were injured or killed during the operation, no civilians were killed or wounded, and there was no loss or damage to U.S. equipment. According to CENTCOM.

"USCENTCOM is committed to our allies and partners in the enduring defeat of ISIS," said Col. Joe Buccino, USCENTCOM spokesman.