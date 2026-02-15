KSDP proposes unified political council for Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Sunday, Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party (KSDP) Secretary-General, Mohammed Haji Mahmoud, called for the formation of a political council including all political blocs and social components in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Haji Mahmoud, known as Kaka Hama, said in a press conference that the unified political council would carry broad backing and serve as a supportive body to government decisions and the public interest, citing similar governance models in other countries where political councils outline general policies and oversee their implementation by executive authorities.

He criticized limiting key decisions to “closed rooms controlled by two or three parties,” adding that the current priority should be strengthening Kurdish unity and alliances among Kurdish parties.

On relations between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Haji Mahmoud noted that both parties remain partners in governing institutions despite ongoing disagreements. “While those disputes have not disrupted administrative cooperation, citizens bear the cost of political tensions, whereas party interests remain unaffected.”

