Lecturers in al-Sulaymaniyah suspend protests after KRG agrees to contractual employment

Shafaq News/ Lecturers in al-Sulaymaniyah governorate have suspended their protests as of Sunday, following the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) decision to offer them contractual positions within the Ministry of Education.

Mohammed Kamal, spokesperson for the lecturers, announced that, "Following the Regional Government’s decision to finalize contracts with lecturers for a period of one month starting today, we will refrain from protesting for 29 days. If the promises are kept, our demands will be met; otherwise, we will resume our demonstrations."

Kamal revealed that the KRG has agreed to appoint approximately 38,000 lecturers across the Region on a contractual basis within the Ministry of Education, with their salaries to be paid from Regional revenues.

He noted that, "All lecturers, including those with minimal service, will be contracted. However, according to the KRG, if the 2026 federal budget is approved, there will be an opportunity for these contracts to be converted to permanent positions. This will involve a competitive process."

Kamal expressed appreciation for the efforts of all parties involved, including the KRG, in achieving this long-standing demand after years of protests and appeals.

Kurdistan Regional Government’s Minister of Education, Alan Hama Said, confirmed on Sunday that all lecturers would be appointed to permanent contracts funded by the KRG.

Hama Said stated, "I met with several representatives of the lecturers and arranged a meeting with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss the lecturers' issues. The Prime Minister appreciated the lecturers' patience."

He added, "We had previously sought to address the lecturers’ issues and I visited the federal Prime Minister and Minister of Education. However, 350,000 lecturers were appointed in other Iraqi cities, but no budget was allocated for lecturers in the Region."

Hama Said affirmed, "As a result, the Prime Minister Barzani decided to appoint all lecturers to permanent contracts funded by the KRG. We will proceed with arranging the necessary documentation for the 38,000 lecturers."