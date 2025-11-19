Asayish seizes 10 kg of crystal meth in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah (Updated at 09:24)

Security forces in the Kurdistan Region arrested two drug traffickers during a targeted operation inside the Raparin Administration, authorities said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Internal Security (Asayish) said that the raid resulted in the seizure of about 10 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, following “intelligence gathering and close surveillance” of the suspects’ movements.

Both men were placed in detention under Article 25 of the Anti-Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law, with investigations continuing.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has intensified counter-narcotics efforts amid rising drug use and trafficking. Between 2018 and August 2024, the Directorate General for Combatting Narcotics apprehended more than 11,000 individuals, including 2,857 traffickers. In coordinated operations in March 2025 across Duhok and Zakho, forces confiscated 82 kilograms of narcotics, including crystal meth and heroin.

Over the past three years, Iraq’s General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances dismantled 230 trafficking networks, arrested more than 43,000 people, and seized 28 tons of drugs.

