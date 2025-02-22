KRG formation talks: KDP, PUK seek common ground
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the
Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) will meet in Al-Sulaymaniyah to discuss
forming Kurdistan’s tenth government cabinet (KRG).
According to political sources, the session will focus on reviewing a
government program drafted by the technical teams from both parties—a roadmap
for the new government's work plan that is set to be the central topic of
discussion.
The PUK delegation will be led by Qubad Talabani, while Hoshyar Zebari
will head the KDP. Although both parties agree on the urgent need to advance
the formation of the new government, differences remain regarding the
mechanisms for its establishment and management, particularly concerning the
distribution of ministerial portfolios.
This meeting is part of a series of meetings since October 2024 when the
Kurdish elections were held.
On Feb.10, Mahmoud Mohammed, the KDP spokesperson stated that
negotiations have now entered the phase of formulating a shared vision for the
government. While only a few points remain unresolved, further discussions are
expected in the coming days to settle these issues.