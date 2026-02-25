Iraq plans new maritime border steps, expects US support

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq is preparing legal and diplomatic steps to safeguard its maritime borders, including formally depositing its maritime domain map with precise coordinates at the United Nations, a source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The source added that Iraqi authorities are also preparing to submit a ruling by the Federal Supreme Court that annulled the maritime border demarcation with Kuwait up to marker 162. The ruling, the source noted, entails re-demarcating maritime boundaries inside and beyond the territorial waters of both countries in accordance with international law governing coastal states.

“Iraq’s legal position is strong and, according to available information, Washington is expected to support Baghdad’s stance,” the source stated.

Earlier this week, Iraq deposited its full maritime map with exact coordinates at the United Nations. Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director General of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, said the move aims to strengthen Iraq’s maritime rights and reinforce its negotiating position on issues related to maritime boundaries.

Reactions across Gulf states emerged, with calls to contain the repercussions of the move and address the issue through diplomatic frameworks and official channels. The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Al-Budaiwi, on Monday called on Iraq to withdraw a list of maritime coordinates and a map it recently lodged with the United Nations, saying the submission includes “claims” affecting Kuwait’s sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Alia Nsayef said several oil fields, in addition to the Durra gas field, contain significant reserves in offshore areas that Iraq has not previously utilized due to border disputes with Kuwait. On Tuesday, Bahaa Al-Araji, head of the Reconstruction and Development parliamentary bloc, noted that “Iraq has effectively become a Gulf state following the submission of its maritime maps to the United Nations.”