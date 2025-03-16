KRG government positions "almost settled" after KDP-PUK talks

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) announced on Sunday that most positions in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have been settled following recent talks between Masrour Barzani, the party's second deputy president, and Pavel Talabani, president of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), in Erbil.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Wafa Mohammed, a KDP member, explained that the visit was unexpected, given the significant disagreements between the KDP and PUK. The talks, however, were intended to accelerate the government formation process. "During the press conference, both Masrour Barzani and Pavel Talabani appeared optimistic about the meeting results," Mohammed remarked.

ئەمڕۆ پێشوازیمان لە بەڕێز بافڵ تاڵەبانی کرد و گفتوگۆمان لەبارەی هەنگاو و ڕێکارەکانی پێکهێنانی کابینەی دەیەمی حکومەتی هەرێمی کوردستان کرد. هەردوولا کۆبوونەوەکانمان بە ئەرێنی هەڵسەنگاند و هاوڕابووین لە سەر گرنگیی پێکهێنانی حکومەتێکی بەهێز و یەکگرتوو و خزمەتگوزار. pic.twitter.com/paD1OKDpdO — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) March 16, 2025

Regarding the allocation of key positions in the next government, Mohammed confirmed that the matter is "almost settled." He stated that Masrour Barzani has been secured as Prime minister following the success of the ninth cabinet and the KDP's strong election performance, where the party won 39 seats. The region's presidency has also been determined, with the PUK set to hold the position.

However, discussions are still ongoing over certain ministerial posts, particularly the Ministry of the Interior. "There is still some debate over this position, but it is expected to be resolved soon through talks between delegations led by Hoshyar Zebari of the KDP and Qubad Talabani of the PUK," Mohammed mentioned.

He concluded, "The Kurdistan Region is on track to form a government soon—one based on a partnership between the two parties, with the revival of their strategic agreement, leading to a unified parliament, unified Peshmerga forces, a single government, and a single authority."