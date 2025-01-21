Kurdistan’s KDP, PUK hold fifth meeting on KRG formation

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) held a technical meeting on Tuesday morning to advance discussions on forming the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The meeting took place at the PUK political bureau headquarters in Erbil, according to a Shafaq News correspondent.

This is the fifth meeting between the two dominant parties since the parliamentary elections in October 2024, yet a consensus on the distribution of government positions remains elusive.

In prior discussions, the parties agreed to establish a committee to draft reports on the new government's operational framework, future visions, and respective demands.

The KDP and PUK first met formally at the end of November 2024, following the parliamentary elections in October of the same year. The KDP emerged victorious, securing 39 seats, while the PUK came second with 23 seats.

The KRG government formation process is critical for addressing key issues, including political stability, regional economic reforms, and relations with Baghdad. Both parties aim to bridge gaps on contentious topics to ensure a functional and inclusive administration.