EIA: Iraq ranks third in US crude oil imports

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked as the third-largest crude oil exporter to the United States last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA reported on Sunday that the average US crude oil imports from ten key countries reached 5.269 million barrels per day (bpd), an increase of 176,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 5.093 million bpd.

Iraq’s oil exports to the US totalled 229,000 bpd last week, up from the previous week’s 141,000 bpd.

Canada continued to lead US oil imports, averaging 3.834 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 384,000 bpd, Colombia with 164,000 bpd, and Saudi Arabia with 160,000 bpd.

The US also imported 156,000 bpd from Ecuador, 144,000 bpd from Venezuela, 86,000 bpd from Brazil, 83,000 bpd from Nigeria and 29,000 bpd from Libya.