EIA: Decline in Iraqi oil exports to the US

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States decreased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA.)

The EIA reported on Sunday that the average US crude oil imports from ten key countries reached 6.197 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, an increase of 549.000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 5.648 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 132.000 bpd last week, which represented 71.000 bpd less than the previous week’s average of 203.000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 4.421 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 404.000 bpd, Brazil came next with 243.000 bpd, and Saudi Arabia with 227.000 bpd.

According to the EIA data, the US imported 224.000 bpd from Columbia, 205.000 bpd from Venezuela, 150.000 bpd from Libya, 140.000 bpd from Ecuador, and 51.000 bpd from Nigeria.