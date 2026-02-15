Iraq’s Hussein to SDF’s Abdi: Baghdad backs Damascus deal, urges restraint

Shafaq News- Munich

Iraq supports efforts to reach an agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Sunday, emphasizing the need to safeguard regional security and prevent further escalation.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Hussein made the remarks during a meeting with SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The discussions also covered the transfer of ISIS prisoners to Iraq, with both sides exchanging views on detainee-related files, underscoring the importance of maintaining stability, avoiding escalation, and exercising restraint.

Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces reached a ceasefire agreement on January 30, 2026, following weeks of tensions in northeastern Syria. The deal provides for the deployment of Interior Ministry security forces to the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli as part of a broader integration of military, security, and administrative structures.

Sources told Shafaq News that the agreement halts hostilities, incorporates SDF units into the Syrian military, transfers urban security in Hasakah and Qamishli to state control, integrates Autonomous Administration institutions into government bodies, affirms Kurdish civil rights, and facilitates the return of displaced residents.

The two sides also reviewed living and administrative conditions in Syria’s al-Jazira region, reflecting Iraq’s commitment to promoting stability and advancing the region’s interests, the statement added.