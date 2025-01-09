Coming from Al-Hol camp: 191 ISIS families entered Iraq

Shafaq News/ A security source in Nineveh province reported on Thursday the arrival of 191 families of ISIS members to the Al-Jadaa camp in the Qayyarah district south of Mosul.

The source told Shafaq News that Iraq had received 710 individuals, noting that "these families are from the provinces of Nineveh, Salah al-Din, and Anbar.”

This transfer is part of the 18th round of the family rehabilitation operations.

The move is in line with an agreement between the Iraqi government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to repatriate Iraqi citizens from the Syrian Al-Hol camp to Iraq.

They are transported via the Rabi’a border crossing, where they undergo security check at the Al-Jadaa camp before being allowed to return to their original areas.

Iraq had previously repatriated multiple batches of Iraqi families from Al-Hol, including 706 individuals from 181 families in October 2024, 185 families in April 2024, and 173 families in June 2024, as part of efforts to close the Al-Hol camp and reduce security threats along the border with Syria.