Iraq greenlights transfer of "captured ISIS army" from SDF, source revealed

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi security official revealed on Friday that discussions are underway between the US-led coalition and the Iraqi government regarding the transfer of detained ISIS fighters held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News that the agreement, if finalized, would involve the transfer of approximately 2,000 ISIS detainees, all of whom are Iraqi, to the Al-Jada'a camp in Nineveh province. The plan also includes the relocation of 900 families monthly from the Al-Hol camp in Syria to Al-Jada'a, as well as 160 Iraqi families currently residing in the Roj camp in Syria.

The source confirmed that Iraq is moving forward with this agreement in coordination with the International Coalition as part of efforts to strengthen security and manage the issue of detainees and returnees from conflict zones.

The talks come amid a visit by General Michael Kurilla, commander of US Central Command, who toured the region, including Iraq and Syria, to address the issue of ISIS fighters and related camps.

During his visit, Kurilla also visited the Al-Hol displacement camp in northeastern Syria, which, along with the Roj camp, houses over 40,000 displaced people, many of whom have ties to ISIS.

A US Central Command statement highlighted that these camps pose a threat by potentially creating a new generation of ISIS militants unless international efforts are made to repatriate and rehabilitate them.

The statement also confirmed the presence of more than 9,000 ISIS detainees from over 50 countries being held in SDF-run centers, described as a "captive ISIS army."

General Kurilla emphasized that US Central Command is focused on supporting the repatriation of Al-Hol and Roj camp residents to their home countries, and is working with the international community to transfer ISIS fighters to their countries for final adjudication.