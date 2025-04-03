Israeli airstrikes target Damascus suburb

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes hit the area surrounding the town of Al-Kisweh in the Damascus countryside, Syrian media reported on Thursday.

According to Syria's state news agency “SANA”, the Israeli strikes targeted the outskirts of Al-Kisweh, but provided no further details.

Israel has intensified airstrikes onSyria over the past two days, with officials stating that the strikes serve as a "warning to the new Islamist rulers" in Damascus.

On Thursday, Israel also accused Turkey of attempting to "impose its guardianship" over Syria.

The Israeli military confirmed it carried out airstrikes on Wednesday targeting two airbases and military infrastructure sites in Damascus, Hama, and Homs.