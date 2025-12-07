Iraq security briefing: Arrests, killings, and fires

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 7, 2025.

Counterfeit Currency Network Dismantled (Basra / Kirkuk)

Iraq’s National Security Service announced the breakup of a network involved in smuggling and distributing counterfeit currency. In Basra, officers arrested a suspect in possession of large sums of forged Iraqi banknotes. Based on his confession, a second suspect was detained, followed by a third foreign national identified as the smuggling conduit from a neighboring country.

In a related operation in Kirkuk, security forces arrested a suspect after luring him into an ambush. He was found carrying $10,000 in fake US currency and was admitted to smuggling the money across the border. All suspects were referred to judicial authorities.

Pharmacy Arson Suspect Arrested (Basra)

Basra police arrested a man accused of opening fire on a pharmacy before setting it ablaze following a personal dispute. The suspect was captured in less than 24 hours after a special investigative team identified his location and seized the weapon used in the attack.

Serial Motorcycle Thief Caught (Dhi Qar)

Police in Dhi Qar arrested a suspect who confessed to carrying out 13 motorcycle thefts across Nasiriyah. The arrest followed a targeted operation by the Criminal Investigation Department.

Elderly Woman Robbed (Kirkuk / Nineveh)

Kirkuk police arrested a theft gang accused of restraining and robbing an elderly Christian woman before fleeing to Nineveh. The suspects were tracked and apprehended following coordinated security efforts.

Man Killed in Neighbor Dispute (Najaf)

A man was killed in a physical altercation with his neighbor in the Al-Sadr Third District of Kufa. Police said the dispute erupted over the burning of household waste and escalated into a fatal assault.

Motorcycle Rider Killed in Traffic Crash (Dhi Qar)

A motorcycle rider driving against traffic was struck and killed by a heavy truck on a main road in Dhi Qar. Security forces secured the scene and transferred the body to forensic authorities.

Fuel Tanker Overturns (Saladin)

A fuel tanker overturned on the Baghdad–Tikrit highway near southern Tikrit, sparking a major fire. Two civilians sustained burns and smoke inhalation. Civil defense teams from Tikrit, Al-Alam, and Samarra contained the blaze while police closed the highway and diverted traffic.

Double Homicide Reported (Basra)

Police in northern Basra confirmed that a man shot and killed his sister and her husband in Al-Qurna district before fleeing the scene. An investigation is underway to determine motive and locate the suspect.

Civil Defense Officer Found Dead (Dhi Qar)

A senior officer with the Civil Defense Directorate in Dhi Qar was found dead from a gunshot wound inside his office. Authorities described the incident as an apparent suicide and opened an investigation into the circumstances.

Suicide Attempt Foiled (Nineveh)

River police in Mosul rescued a 24-year-old man after he jumped into the Tigris River near the Fifth Bridge at dawn. Divers recovered him alive and in stable condition. He was transferred to police custody for further investigation.

Teen Girl Critically Injured in Suicide Attempt (Najaf)

Security forces in Najaf intervened after a 15-year-old girl attempted suicide using a modified handgun. She was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Large Orchard Fire Breaks Out (Diyala)

A massive fire swept through orchards in Abi Saida subdistrict near Abu Taba village in northeastern Diyala. Strong winds fueled the spread of the flames. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and it was unclear at the time of reporting whether firefighting teams had brought the blaze under control.