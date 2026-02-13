Mortar shells hit Diyala for first time in four years

2026-02-13T07:41:45+00:00

Shafaq News- Diyala

Four mortar shells struck an area east of Baqubah overnight, marking the first such incident recorded in Iraq's Diyala province in nearly four years, a security source said on Friday.

The source told Shafaq News that the shells, of unknown origin, landed in Al-Badaa on the outskirts of Kanaan sub-district, without causing any casualties.

Tensions, he added, have risen in recent days following an armed attack involving an RPG-7 launcher and medium weapons. Preliminary assessments suggest the events are likely criminal in nature, stemming from disputes between local groups.

