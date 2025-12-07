Kurdistan’s security seizes 4 kg of opium in Garmian

Shafaq News – Garmian

Security forces in the Kurdistan Region arrested three drug traffickers in the Garmian Administration’s Kalar district, authorities reported on Sunday.

In a statement, the Internal Security (Asayish) said the operation led to the seizure of about four kilograms of opium, 1.3 kilograms of crystal meth, and three thousand narcotic pills.

Between 2018 and August 2024, the Kurdish Directorate General for Combatting Narcotics detained more than 11,000 people, including 2,857 traffickers. In March 2025, authorities in Duhok and Zakho intercepted 82 kilograms of narcotics, including crystal meth and heroin.

Across Iraq, the General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances dismantled 230 trafficking networks over the past three years, arrested more than 43,000 individuals, and seized 28 tons of drugs.

Read more: Iraq fights back against synthetic drug flood engulfing the Middle East