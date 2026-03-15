US embassy renews call for Americans to leave Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The United States Embassy in Iraq on Sunday issued a fresh security alert urging American citizens to leave Iraq immediately, citing escalating threats and attacks targeting US interests in the country.

In a statement, the embassy warned that Iran-aligned factions have incited and carried out random attacks against US citizens and American-linked targets across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region.

تحذير أمني – السفارة الأمريكية بغداد، العراق – 15 آذار 2026الموقع: العراقملاحظة: التحديثات مذكورة بالخط العريض. تم إضافة معلومات إضافية بشأن السفر إلى الكويت والمملكة العربية السعودية.لقد حرضت الميليشيات الإرهابية الموالية لإيران على شن هجمات عشوائية ونفذتها بالفعل ضد مواطنين… pic.twitter.com/lkIEioIHAw — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) March 15, 2026

The embassy said the International Zone in Baghdad (the Green Zone) has repeatedly come under attack and remains largely closed, while additional strikes have occurred near Erbil International Airport and the US consulate in Erbil.

It reiterated that Iraq remains under a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory, warning of serious risks including terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, and civil unrest, as well as the limited ability of the US government to provide emergency services.

The embassy also said Americans face kidnapping risks and that recent factions’ activity could complicate the Iraqi authorities’ ability to respond effectively to emergencies.

With Iraqi airspace currently closed and commercial flights suspended, the embassy said departures remain possible via land routes to Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye, though travelers should expect long delays at border crossings.