US Embassy urges Americans to leave Iraq amid faction threats

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Embassy of the United States in Baghdad on Friday renewed its warning to US citizens in Iraq, urging them to consider leaving the country via available land routes amid escalating threats from Iran-aligned armed groups.

In a statement, the embassy said Iran and Iraqi factions allied with it pose a serious threat to public safety, citing attacks targeting Americans, US interests and critical infrastructure.

تنبيه أمني – سفارة الولايات المتحدة في بغداد، العراق – 13 آذار 2026الموقع: العراقتُعد إيران والجماعات الميليشياوية الإرهابية المتحالفة معها تهديدًا كبيرًا للسلامة العامة في العراق. وقد تم رصد هجمات استهدفت المواطنين الأمريكيين والمصالح الأمريكية والبنية التحتية الحيوية. كما… pic.twitter.com/LehyQrkROX — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) March 13, 2026

The embassy said such groups have also targeted hotels frequented by foreigners and other facilities linked to the United States across Iraq, including in the Kurdistan Region, while warning that US citizens also face a risk of kidnapping.

It urged Americans to maintain a low profile, avoid locations associated with the United States, and be prepared to shelter in place if necessary.

With Iraqi airspace currently closed and commercial flights suspended, the embassy said Americans seeking to leave could travel by land to neighboring countries, including Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, though delays at border crossings should be expected.

The warning came hours after the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced a 150 million Iraqi dinar ($114,000) reward for information on the whereabouts of US personnel in the country.

The group also claimed earlier this week it had carried out 291 attacks over 12 days, killing 13 Americans and wounding dozens more, and said it launched 31 drone and rocket operations against US bases in Iraq and the region within 24 hours—claims that could not be independently verified.