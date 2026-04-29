Trump urges Iran to surrender, claims 80% of missiles destroyed

Shafaq News- Washington

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump urged Iran to surrender, citing its “collapsing economy” and saying recent progress in negotiations remains “insufficient.”

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump stated that Iran’s currency had “become worthless” and inflation had reached record levels. He indicated that discussions with Tehran had advanced but not to a level that would secure an agreement, noting that adviser Jared Kushner had assessed the current position as “very good.”

Trump said US forces had demonstrated their capabilities during the war, adding that any Iranian military equipment moved during the ceasefire could be destroyed within minutes. “Iran’s air defenses had been largely neutralized, more than 80% of its missile capabilities had been destroyed, and 159 Iranian vessels had been sunk.”

He described the blockade on Iran as effective and said no military could rival US forces, adding that attempts to challenge the maritime restrictions would not succeed.

Read more: Washington pursues regional de-escalation through fragile frameworks