Fighting continues in south Lebanon despite ceasefire, says Israel’s Zamir

Shafaq News- Middle East

The fighting is ongoing on the southern Lebanon front, Israel’s Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir stated on Wednesday, stressing there is no ceasefire in effect and that Israeli forces will not withdraw until long-term security for northern Israel is ensured.

Speaking from borders in southern Lebanon, Zamir urged his troops to continue operations to “eliminate both direct and indirect threats.” He added that Israeli forces are working “to consolidate operational gains and protect personnel,” warning that “Israel will not tolerate any attacks or fire targeting its communities.”

Earlier in the day, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Israel must recognize that negotiations are the only path to security, but first fully implement the ceasefire before moving to talks. “Ongoing Israeli violations and the destruction of border villages would not bring security,” he said, noting that similar approaches in the past had failed to produce results.

According to the Lebanese presidency, Beirut is awaiting the United States to set a date for negotiations.

On April 16, Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which was later extended for three weeks on April 25. Despite the extension, fighting has continued in southern Lebanon.